Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:21 IST
Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9
Black Clover Chapter 260 is now set to reveal what really happened to Dante. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

We're just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 260. Fans are passionately waiting for Black Clover Chapter 260 as the story is getting more intense. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

The raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 260 spoilers are already out on the Internet. Zenon is believed to have arrived for the clean-up after Dante is badly defeated by Asta and Yami. As Dark triad members will continue fighting back as things won't end for the magic knights.

Let's have a look on Black Clover Chapter 260 spoilers. According to the raw scans' leaks, Zenon appears with Vangeance impaled; Asta wants power from the devil, but the devil says, you are weak; Zenon attacks finral who portals it away, and then thinks about Yuno; Yami is captured, to cite a few.

On the other hand, the other spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 260 include – Zenon that came out of the black space is skewered; Dante collects saying that if you say that much and lose, Trying to borrow more power from the devil; Everyone desperately tries to prevent it, but everything is prevented and the kidnapped Yami, as mentioned by Black Clover Reddit Community.

Black Clover Chapter 260 is now set to reveal what really happened to Dante. His body may have been sliced but then, he could still heal and return with his magic just like he did when Yami blasted him in Chapter 258, EconoTimes noted.

The imminent Black Clover 260 will show Asta giving efforts in improving his skills to fight more with the villains after he was able to discover new abilities. Fans will be able to see if Asta's powerful hand is going to be permanent or not.

Black Clover Chapter 260 is set to be released on Sunday, August 9. The raw scans are already available on the Internet but fans need to wait for the official release.

