Keke Palmer to emcee 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Pop star Keke Palmer will be serving as the host for the 2020 edition of MTV Video Music Awards. Join me as I host the 2020 @vmas on August 30th on @MTV!

07-08-2020
Keke Palmer to emcee 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
Image Credit: ANI

Popstar Keke Palmer will be serving as the host for the 2020 edition of MTV Video Music Awards. The 26-year-old actor-singer made the announcement on her Instagram page, where she shared a video of herself chatting up with her character True Jackson from the popular series "True Jackson, VP".

"I heard y'all was tired of 2020, let's go back to 2008. Join me as I host the 2020 @vmas on August 30th on @MTV! #VMAs," Palmer wrote. In the video, the actor is seen asking her character for style tips ahead of her hosting job for "summer's biggest stage with the world's biggest artists".

She then breaks into the show's theme song featuring revised lyrics about the VMAs. The 2020 VMAs, to be held on August 31, is set to be the first live awards show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The award ceremony will feature BTS' highly anticipated performance of their new single "Dynamite" as well as performances by Doja Cat, J Balvin, and more.

