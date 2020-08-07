Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Handloom Day: Kangana, Vidya, Janhvi urge people to be 'vocal for local'

As the country is observing National Handloom Day on Friday, Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and Vidya Balan took to social media to share a picture of their favourite handloom clothing from their wardrobe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:11 IST
National Handloom Day: Kangana, Vidya, Janhvi urge people to be 'vocal for local'
Actors Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and Janhvi Kapoor wearing their favourite handloom sarees (Image Source: Social Media). Image Credit: ANI

As the country is observing National Handloom Day on Friday, Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and Vidya Balan took to social media to share a picture of their favourite handloom clothing from their wardrobe. The three actors took to social media to urge people to be "vocal for local" and use more clothing made by local Indian brands.

'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut's team posted several pictures of the actor donning Indian handloom clothing including the one where she is seen posing with a spinning wheel. "Most of us have more than we can consume, Fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for our environment, new challenges call for new resolves, lets promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet #NationalHandloomDay," Kangana's team tweeted.

The actors further shared how choosing handloom over international brands help to elevate underprivileged weavers of the country from poverty. "When we choose Handloom we choose to elevate our poor weavers out of poverty, we choose vocal for local, we choose our Mother Earth, we choose love for every single being on this planet #NationalHandloomDay," Ranaut's team tweeted.

'Shakuntala Devi' actor Vidya Balan, who has been donning clothing from local Indian brands for the e-promotions of the film for the past few weeks, also shared her take on National Handloom Day. Balan shared pictures of herself wrapped in a Kanjivaram silk saree with zari pallu and penned down a long caption urging people to resolve to support Indian weavers during the difficult times of the coronavirus crisis.

"On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India'sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love. #IWearHandloom," she wrote in the caption. 'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself attending an event wearing a handloom saree.

"Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade," she wrote in the caption. National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK won't hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about whether France could join Spain on the list.If we need to take action as youve seen overnight we will of co...

12 deaths, 2,207 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 2,207 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 75,275 including 21,417 active cases.Whi...

C'garh: Locals loot overturned liquor truck in Kabirdham

A mini truck laden with liquor bottles overturned on a highway in Chhattisgarhs Kabirdham district, prompting locals to flee with bottles strewn on the road beside the mangled vehicle, police said on Friday. Videos of the incident that took...

CPL teams confirm squads for upcoming season

Ahead of the start of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020, the teams on Friday confirmed the squads for the tournament with all players and coaching staff now in Trinidad and Tobago. The whole CPL cohort will be in strict quarantine for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020