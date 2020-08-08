Left Menu
The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 08-08-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 03:13 IST
The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey like it did in the previous season. Image Credit: Facebook / The Midnight Gospel

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix. The way animated web series are getting high attention and viewership from across the world, we believe the second season of The Midnight Gospel will get a greenlight very soon.

The recent interview of co-creator, Duncan Trussell with Deadline has augmented fans' expectation for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. He is not only hopeful for its renewal, he discussed the success of the previous season, which further gives them enthusiasm to work on the second season.

While asked on The Midnight Gospel Season 2, Duncan Trussell said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," Duncan Trussell added.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey like it did in the previous season. The viewers will be amazed seeing the second season focussing more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration et al. Stuart Jeffries from The Guardian called The Midnight Gospel a trippy Mr Benn for adults and said that the show was engagingly bonkers in a quest for philosophical truth on a psychedelic journey through space.

"You know, we mapped out that world, and we barely, barely got into that world. But nothing you're seeing in that show — not a single word, not a single moment — was unintentional. It all connects to a really big history, and a very deep story," Duncan Trussell continued while giving hints on The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is likely to have the same cast from Season 1 – Duncan Trussell as Clancy Gilroy, Phil Hendrie as Universe Simulator, Christiana P as Bobua, Maria Bamford as Butt Demon, Steve Little as Captain Byrce, Dong Lussenhop as Daniel Hoops, Joey 'Coco' Diaz as Chuck Charles, Stephen Root as Bill Taft, and Johnny Pemberton as Cornelius.

Everyone's favourite adult animated web TV series, The Midnight Gospel is expected to get a renewal for Season 2 from Netflix soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated web TV series.

