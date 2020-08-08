Left Menu
Kerala plane crash: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan express grief, condole loss of lives

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kamal Haasan on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic crash-landing incident at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:38 IST
Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan (Image Source: Social Media/File). Image Credit: ANI

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kamal Haasan on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic crash-landing incident at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala. The senior actors took to Twitter to condole the demise of the passengers and two pilots in the tragic incident

"My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also prayed for the families of the deceased and said, "A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport, plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers."

The southern superstar Kamal Haasan also took to Twitter to grief over the incident and for lauding the airport staff as well as medical professionals for dealing with tragedy swiftly. "Condolences to the families who lost their members in the Kozhikode crash. Best wishes to those recovering in Hospitals," tweeted Hasaan.

"Kudos to the citizens of Calicut and the under-equipped staff of the airport. More strength to the already overworked medical professionals of Kerala," he added. Shatrughan Sinha had also taken to the micro-blogging site early Saturday and mourned the demise of the two pilots who lost their lives saving the passengers.

"Very tragic to hear about the #CalicutAirCrash. We mourn the loss of Wing Cmdr.DVSathe & Akhilesh Kumar who died saving passengers," he tweeted. "Heartfelt condolences & strength to their families & those who lost their loved ones. Prayers & healings to the injured passengers. #CalicutAirCrash," he added.

The death toll in the flight crash landing incident rose to 18, including two pilots, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members in the crash-landing incident at Kozhikode, according to Air India Express.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident, the Air India Express stated. (ANI)

