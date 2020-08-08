Left Menu
Kerala plane crash: Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, others express grief, condole loss of lives

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:04 IST
Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonali Bendre behl and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: social media). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonali Bendre Behl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and others expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic crash-landing incident at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala. The actors took to social media to mourn the demise of those who lost their lives in the crash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a statement grieving the incident on Instagram and lauding the pilot who saved many lives with this swift decision-making skills. "Heartbreaking news..Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in the #AirIndiaCrash at Kozhikode," Kareena wrote.

"A big salute to the late Captain Deepak Saithe, whose timely decision saved many lives. Deepest condolences to his families and also those of other crew members who lost their lives," she added. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on the other hand, took to Twitter to express grief over the tragedy and said, "Extremely saddened by the devastating news about the plane crash in Kozhikode."

She further prayed for the "speedy recovery" of the injured and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. "I pray for the speedy recovery of all who are injured, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace #AirIndiaCrash #KozhikodeAirCrash," she tweeted.

Sonali Bendre Behl also took to Twitter to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Heart wrenching to see what happened in #Kozhikode. Strength and prayers to the families who lost loved ones. Praying for a speedy recovery for all those injured," she tweeted.

Former Miss India and actor Dia Mirza also expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and said, "Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic @airindiain plane crash in Kozhikode." "Heart goes out to families of the Pilots and Passengers. May the injured recover soon," her tweet further read.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, according to Kerala government officials. The flight was carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)

