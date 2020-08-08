Pregnant Katy Perry showcases baby bump, grooves to 'Push The Feeling On'

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with English actor Orlando Bloom, later this month, showed off her bare baby bump on Friday (local time). The songstress also recreated a viral video to celebrate the end of the workweek.

According to People Magazine, in a clip shared on the 43-year-old Bloom's Instagram, Perry can be seen dozing off in the passenger seat of a car as her fiance asks her what day is it. The actor announces, "It's Friday then!" as 'Push The Feeling On' song by Nightcrawlers begins to play. Perry then hops out of the car, lifting her shirt over her belly before dancing alongside the vehicle.

Getting into the spirit, the 35-year-old star busts out a few moves before pretending to keel over from exhaustion. "Ayyyy what day is it?" Bloom captioned the video.

The hilarious clip comes after Perry joked on her Instagram about feeling p**ped out amid the final stretch of her pregnancy. On Thursday (local time), the 'Daisies' hitmaker shared a picture of herself lounging on a recliner with her feet on top of a matching ottoman while out shopping for baby supplies.

"p**pedstar," she wrote in the caption, tagging the location as "I've Had It." Bloom commented on Perry's funny photo, simply writing, "I love you." (ANI)