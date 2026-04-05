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UDF's Predicted Surge in Kerala Amidst Anti-Incumbency Sentiment

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan predicts a significant victory for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala's April 9 Assembly polls, anticipating over 100 seats. Highlighting public discontent with the ruling LDF, Satheesan cites strong electoral momentum and recent gains, emphasizing UDF's cohesive efforts across key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:59 IST
UDF's Predicted Surge in Kerala Amidst Anti-Incumbency Sentiment
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V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, has forecasted a substantial triumph for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming state Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9. Speaking to reporters, Satheesan conveyed that the UDF is set to capitalize on an anti-incumbency wave, potentially securing more than 100 seats.

He underscored a prevailing public dissatisfaction with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has reportedly bolstered support for the UDF across the state. Satheesan highlighted cohesive efforts by 'team UDF' as they campaign vigorously in the final stretch, noting anticipated gains in major districts including Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Additionally, he pointed to the UDF's recent triumph in the Kozhikode district panchayat as a sign of shifting political dynamics. Delving into specifics, he mentioned the party's transparency and ongoing support for housing initiatives in Wayanad, emphasizing assistance from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the All India Congress Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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