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Explosives Threaten Hungary-Serbia Gas Link

Viktor Orban of Hungary reported that Serbian authorities discovered explosives near critical gas infrastructure connecting Serbia and Hungary. Orban, with elections approaching, discussed the issue with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic. An investigation is in progress, and Orban has convened an emergency defense council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:54 IST
Explosives Threaten Hungary-Serbia Gas Link
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  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Sunday the discovery of explosives near gas infrastructure linking Hungary and Serbia. The alarming news came after a call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, amid heightened tensions in the region.

In a Facebook post, Orban revealed that Serbian authorities found not just explosives but also equipment poised for activation at vital gas transmission sites. This discovery could have significant implications for energy security in both nations.

With Hungarian elections looming this April, Orban has swiftly organized an extraordinary defense council to address the potential threat. Both Serbia and Hungary are now undertaking a joint investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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