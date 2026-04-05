Explosives Threaten Hungary-Serbia Gas Link

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Sunday the discovery of explosives near gas infrastructure linking Hungary and Serbia. The alarming news came after a call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, amid heightened tensions in the region.

In a Facebook post, Orban revealed that Serbian authorities found not just explosives but also equipment poised for activation at vital gas transmission sites. This discovery could have significant implications for energy security in both nations.

With Hungarian elections looming this April, Orban has swiftly organized an extraordinary defense council to address the potential threat. Both Serbia and Hungary are now undertaking a joint investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)