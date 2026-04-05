Tragic Neighborhood Clash Leads to Fatality in Delhi

A grocery shop owner in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area was tragically killed during a violent clash with neighbors, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the night of April 4 at Sanjay Park, initiated by a quarrel between the victim, identified as Rajkumar, and his neighbors.

Suspects wielding lathis, iron rods, and knives reportedly attacked the victims, leading to Rajkumar's fatal injuries and hospitalization of two others. The police have detained one suspect as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)