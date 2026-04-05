Power Struggles and Allegations: TVK's Stand Against DMK's Alleged 'Monarchic' Tactics

TVK leader Adhav Arjuna launched a sharp critique against the DMK alliance on Sunday, alleging that it's driven by 'pressure and financial influence' rather than natural collaboration. He argued that the alliance aims to clear competition and pave the way for Udhayanidhi Stalin's future leadership.

Arjuna accused DMK chief M K Stalin of abandoning social justice principles in favor of a 'monarchy' rooted in 'money power.' He outlined grievances within the coalition, including the pressurization of veteran leaders like Vaiko of the MDMK, who were forced to contest under the DMK symbol, erasing their party's presence in the Assembly.

Arjuna expressed concerns over the marginalization of Dalit voices and urged VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan to participate in state elections, emphasizing the need for Dalit and minority representation. Meanwhile, TVK plans a series of rallies acknowledging the increased public interest, with final campaign schedules pending necessary approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)