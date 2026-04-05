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Meerut Family Celebrates Divorce, Challenges Societal Norms

In Meerut, a family celebrated their daughter's divorce with festivities, challenging social stigmas. Gyanendra Kumar Sharma welcomed Pranita Vashistha home after a court granted her divorce. The event celebrated a 'new beginning' and pushed for prioritizing women's happiness over societal expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:57 IST
Meerut Family Celebrates Divorce, Challenges Societal Norms
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In a groundbreaking move, a family in Meerut's Uttar Pradesh celebrated their daughter's divorce, challenging the entrenched societal stigmas surrounding it. Retired judge Gyanendra Kumar Sharma welcomed his daughter, Pranita Vashistha, with garlands and drums, after a family court finalized her divorce on Saturday.

Pranita, who had married an Army Major in December 2018, faced mental, physical, and emotional distress, prompting her to seek divorce. Despite having a son, she opted for freedom over enduring an unhappy marriage. The family turned the event into a celebration of her 'new beginning,' emphasizing her dignity and happiness above societal pressures.

Pranita, a Psychology postgraduate and finance director, credits her family's support for helping her through her ordeal. She calls on women facing similar situations to stand strong and pursue independence. Her father's actions have stirred conversations, potentially challenging long-held taboos around divorce in their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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