Pink shares adorable selfie with daughter Willow

American singer Pink shared an adorable selfie on Friday (local time) with her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage. "My baby girl " the 40-year-old singer wrote in the caption of the photo in which Willow looks strikingly similar to her mom.

In the picture Pink can be seen wearing a white scarf around her head paired with red lipstick, while Willow is seen sporting a striped one-piece bathing suit and stud earrings. Willow and little brother 3-year-old Jameson Moon, recently crashed their mom's at-home workout session to hilarious results.

The 'Walk Me Home' songstress shares Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart. The couple tied the knot in January 2006, reported People Magazine. The 44-year-old former motorcycle racer - Hart shared a tribute to Willow in June to celebrate her 9th birthday.

Hart wrote on Instagram, "My sweet daughter willow. Where do I start? You have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant. I always wanted to be a father and thank you for choosing me as your papa. You impress me every day you walk this planet." "You are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, full of piss and vinegar, physical, and a lil s--!!!!" he joked. "One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes. You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not [be] more proud and in love with you."

"Have a great 9th birthday," Hart concluded, adding with a sweet shout-out to his wife: "Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one." (ANI)