Simon Cowell hospitalised with back injury after bike accident in Malibu

Television personality Simon Cowell was hospitalised on Saturday (local time) and is getting treated for a back injury following a fall from his new electric bike, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Television personality Simon Cowell was hospitalised on Saturday (local time) and is getting treated for a back injury following a fall from his new electric bike, cited The Hollywood Reporter. The English record executive and host of 'America's Got Talent' met with the accident while he was riding and testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu.

A spokesperson for Cowell confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter saying: "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family." The spokesperson noted he has "hurt his back but is doing, fine and is under observation".

The 60-year-old star is the founder of the British entertainment company Syco, and has appeared as a judge for many talent competition series. (ANI)

