Dance video as death anniversary tribute to Bhabendranath Saikia

Of all of the stories included in the video released in view of Saikia's death anniversary on August 13, the story "Ei Bondoror Aabeli" (Twilight at the Port), in particular, is different from his usual style, she said. For "Twilight at the Port", Saikia had created a very special prose narrative based in the background of London which is completely different from his familiar style, said Bhuyan.

To pay homage to novelist, short-story writer and film director Bhabendranath Saikia in the run-up to his 17th death anniversary, a dance video, based on his prose pieces, was released on Sunday titled "Twilight at the Port". "This is a humble effort to pay homage to the Sahitya Akademi and Rajat Kamal awardee in a creative way by presenting unique prose pieces included in "Soy Doxokor Godyo" (Prose of Six Decades)," noted Satriya dancer Prerana Bhuyan, who has performed in the video, said.

Bhuyan, a classical dancer, is also known for her experimental dance forms. Of all of the stories included in the video released in view of Saikia's death anniversary on August 13, the story "Ei Bondoror Aabeli" (Twilight at the Port), in particular, is different from his usual style, she said.

For "Twilight at the Port", Saikia had created a very special prose narrative based in the background of London which is completely different from his familiar style, said Bhuyan. In the video, she did the complex task of presenting prose passages through dance gestures and expressions apart from maintaining the rhythm, usually required for the art- form.

Mentioning there are instances of creating dance to illustrate poems, she said, recently Malavika Joshi had presented a dance based on Professor Sacchidananda Joshi's poems, but depiction of prose pieces in dance form had not yet been done in Assam. The text of the prose, earlier compiled in an audiobook, "Bhraman Biroti" directed by Namrata Datta, has been selected by lyricist, folklorist and singer Dr Birendra Nath Dutta for this experiment.

The music arrangement and editing has been done by Diganta Sharma while film critic Utpal Datta has conceived the dance video. The video, jointly presented by Club Nineteen, UD Foundation and Rainsoft, is expected to touch at least five million followers of Bhabendranath Saikia by August 13, Datta said.

Bhabendranath Saikia had won National Awards for each of his seven Assamese films..

