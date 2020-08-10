Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vicky Kaushal shares flying picture, says 'Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda!'

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday treated his fans to a picture of him flying just like superman and topped it up with a hilarious caption.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 07:58 IST
Vicky Kaushal shares flying picture, says 'Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda!'
Vicky Kaushal (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday treated his fans to a picture of him flying just like superman and topped it up with a hilarious caption. "Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda! #3am," wrote Kaushal as he shared the picture flying off just opposite to his bed at midnight.

In the picture shared by the 'Raazi' actor, Kaushal is seen all dressed up in a glittery tuxedo as he flies and smilingly cherishes the wave of energy that he has at midnight. Celebrity followers including Sonakshi Sinha liked the post that garnered more than 1 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The actor has been quite active on social media platforms and has been updating his fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star took inspiration from the viral 2020 Challenge on Instagram and shared a collage channelling his different moods. (ANI)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria lawmaker distributes sanitizers to exit students in four schools

Efforts of Lagos State Government in Nigeria to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus has received a boost on August 8 as the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 in House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu had distributed s...

Kanimozhi's experience not unusual, have faced similar taunts from govt officers, citizens: Chidambaram

Stating the unpleasant experience of DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at Chennai airport is not unusual, former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that he had experienced similar taunts from government officers and ...

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight takes off from Sydney

A special Air India flight, under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying Indian nationals stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions took off from Sydney airport on Monday. VandeBharatMission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has...

Govt releasing $214 million from COVID-19 fund to help schools

The Government is releasing 214 million from the COVID-19 response and recovery fund to help schools and support construction firms facing additional costs due to the pandemic.COVID has undoubtedly put additional financial pressure on schoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020