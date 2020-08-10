Left Menu
Simon Cowell speaks out as he recovers from surgery after electric bike accident

TV personality Simon Cowell was in good spirits on Sunday night in his first public comments after the surgery to repair his broken back following an electric bike accident.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:46 IST
Simon Cowell speaks out as he recovers from surgery after electric bike accident
Simon Cowell (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

TV personality Simon Cowell was in good spirits on Sunday night in his first public comments after the surgery to repair his broken back following an electric bike accident. The 60-year-old star posted on Twitter and Instagram series of tweets and shared "some good advice" on safely using an electric bicycle and thanked the medical team involved in his care.

He tweeted, "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages." The English record executive added, "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon."

A spokesperson for Cowell said in a statement to Deadline, "He broke his back in a few places. They operated overnight, the surgery went well, and he is in the hospital recovering." According to sources quoted by People Magazine, the surgery lasted five hours, and the 'America's Got Talent' judge "has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back."

Following the injury, Cowell will skip the first two live 'AGT' shows this coming week, on Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12. The representatives for the Cowell judge first told People Magazine that the accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home with family. The TV personality is doing fine, the representatives told Deadline

A spokesperson for the 'AGT' and 'The X-Factor' creator said, "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands." (ANI)

