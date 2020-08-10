Left Menu
Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:12 IST
Wentworth Season 8 will serve as the series’ penultimate season as it has been announced that the show will end in 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

After a long wait, Wentworth Season 8 finally premiered on July 28. The viewers are quite happy after getting back the series and they have highly enjoyed episodes 1 and 2.

The avid viewers are expressing thanks to Foxtel and series creators for successfully completing the projects for Wentworth Season 8 even during the time when Australia is combating against the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming for Wentworth Season 8 was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wentworth Season 8 consists of 10 episodes. The eight season will serve as the series' penultimate season as it has been announced that the show will end in 2021. It means, fans will be able to enjoy Wentworth Season 9 in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 consists of main cast such as Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson.

Whereas, the recurring cast for Wentworth Season 8 includes David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Peter O'Brien as Tony Cockburn and Emily Havea as Mon Alson.

In Wentworth Season 8 episode 2, we have seen Lou returning from the hospital unit with her finger reattached, while she and Reb hatch a scheme to raise money for her sex reassignment surgery. Ann persuades Vera to let her hair down and she agrees to let Jake babysit Grace while they go to bar. Marie discovers that she may serve a life sentence in light of Heston's death and threatens to expose her affair with Will if she is not moved into general; she then decides to sabotage Ruby's plans for parole by informing the police of Danny's murder. Honouring his promise to Rita, Will covers for Ruby at the last minute and the charges are dropped. Marie, having failed in avenging Danny's murder, attempts suicide but is rescued by Will. Joan's plans to abduct Grace are thwarted by a homeless man who knows she is not Kath Maxwell and attacks her, leaving her for dead.

Here's the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 titled 'Enemy of the State' – Young British 'Wikileaker', Judy Bryant, is remanded to Wentworth facing charges of stealing secrets from the Australian government. Is she a hero of the people, or an enemy of the state?

Don't miss the airing of Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 on Tuesday, August 11. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

