Prison Break Season 6 plot likely to show Michael Scofield getting justice

It has been over three years since Season 5 of Prison Break dropped its finale. Now Season 6 is a highly anticipated Fox television series. The making of Season 6 was confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment.

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? Truly speaking, there are many things left incomplete and the team members were compelled to halt the production. The Covid-19 pandemic has badly damaged the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

Thanks to Dominic Purcell for assuring fans via Instagram on the making of Prison Break Season 6. For multiple times he took to Instagram and assured that the sixth season would be worked upon once the pandemic situation comes under control.

Prison Break Season 6 may not have an official synopsis but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Some series enthusiasts believe that Michael Scofield (played to Wentworth Miller) may be released from prison in Season 6. And his lovers basically want to do justice with him by returning him back to his wife and kid as he has been away from them for a long time. The series creators understand the viewers' expectation and are expected to show him spending quality time with his family.

On the other hand, another group of fans believes that Michael Scofield's comeback (in Prison Break Season 6) to the outer world is not going to be an easy task and he will struggle to cope with his new life due to his trauma he experienced in the last season. In the mid of July, Dominic Purcell was seen over Instagram trying to test fans' forbearance for the series against his picture with Wentworth Miller, in which he titled So when is #prisonbreak6 coming back? One of his followers replied that she needs to see Season 6, 7, 8 and 110.

The official plot is not revealed and some parts of the above spoilers are based on the ongoing rumours. Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

