Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:44 IST
Animal Kingdom Season 5 is expected to be comprised of 13 episodes like seasons 2, 3 and 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

Since Animal Kingdom Season 5 was renewed in July last year, fans are ardently waiting for its release. The massive success of the previous seasons paved way to the making of fifth season.

The filming for Animal Kingdom Season 5 was already on schedule but the creators were compelled to discontinue due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic badly affected the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 can't be expected to be released in 2020 as the world's health condition is still not good. The entertainment industry needs a kick start but that will only be possible once the pandemic situation comes under control.

The plot for Animal Kingdom Season 5 is kept under wraps. However, the fifth season is believed to portray war for power among the gang members. The series revolves around a dysfunctional family involved in a lot of crime and the fifth season will see more family drama and crime take over this family.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is expected to be comprised of 13 episodes like seasons 2, 3 and 4. It will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc.

The episodes of Animal Kingdom Season 5 will feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time.

The returning of Ellen Barkin as Smurf is possible in the fifth season. Everyone knows that Smurf was shot dead by J (Finn Cole), but she is still not out of the series. Probably, she will be back through flashbacks or as memories.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

