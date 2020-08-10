Carrie Coon was supposed to reprise her Marvel character in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Left Menu
Actor Carrie Coon has revealed she was set to return as the Marvel villain Proxima Midnight in "Avengers: Endgame", despite her character's death in the previous part "Infinity War".

10-08-2020
Actor Carrie Coon has revealed she was set to return as the Marvel villain Proxima Midnight in "Avengers: Endgame" , despite her character's death in the previous part "Infinity War" . In 2018's blockbuster "Infinity War" , Coon's Proxima Midnight aids Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) in finding the Infinity Stones before she is killed by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). In an interview with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the 39-year-old actor shared she was invited back by director duo Anthony and Joe Russo to appear in the 2019 sequel because "no one ever dies" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But Coon had to pass on the project due to a scheduling conflict. While Proxima Midnight didn't have any lines in "Endgame", the character made it to the big screen, thanks to a time-twisting plot, with Coon's stand-in from "Infinity War" , Monique Ganderton, stepping in for her.

"The Leftovers" star said though she isn't counting on it, it is "very possible" that she could have her own Avengers movie next. "No one ever dies," she quipped.

"But I wouldn't hold your breath," Coon added..

