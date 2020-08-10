Left Menu
Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:28 IST
Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?
Unfortunately, the production for Love Alarm Season 2 had been affected due to the pandemic situation. Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

The South Korean series lovers are at least happy that Love Alarm was renewed for Season 2 in October last year. Love Alarm Season 1 premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2019. Its success was fantastic, which paved to the creation of Season 2. The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix's top releases in 2019.

Love Alarm Season 2 is a highly anticipated South Korean drama TV series fans have been waiting since last one year. Many diehard enthusiasts of Love Alarm expected Season 2 on the air in this year but this seems quite tough. The reason is Covid-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, the production for Love Alarm Season 2 had been affected due to the pandemic situation. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic badly affected the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Love Alarm revolves around the story of a disruptive technology that enables users to discover love through an application that notifies whether someone within the vicinity of a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them.

The main cast from Love Alarm Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2. They include Kim So-hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, and Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-yeong.

The plot for Love Alarm Season 2 will focus on mainly the above three characters. Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood. Both enrol themselves in the program love Alarm' in quest of love. They and a woman, Kim Jo-jo, join throughout the program and fall in love with her, making a rift between the two boys.

We are yet to get the updates when Love Alarm Season 2 will resume production. Once they are able to resume filming, they will surely give some hints on its release period. Many fans believe that the second season will not be released in this year, however, this is simply a prediction.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama TV series.

