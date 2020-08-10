Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhuri Dixit treats fans with her reaction video on 'Abodh' as she completes 36 years in Bollywood

As she completed 36 years in Bollywood on Monday, Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit treated her fans with a video of her reactions on her debut film 'Abodh.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:12 IST
Madhuri Dixit treats fans with her reaction video on 'Abodh' as she completes 36 years in Bollywood
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As she completed 36 years in Bollywood on Monday, Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit treated her fans with a video of her reactions on her debut film 'Abodh.' The 'Devdas' actor took to Twitter to share a short teaser of her video reel where she is seen talking about her journey in the film industry and reacting to some of the scenes from her debut flick.

"This day back in 1984 I started my journey in Bollywood with Abodh. Join me as I look back at some of the scenes - http://bit.ly/36YearsOfAbodh," she tweeted. "I've had the privilege of working with some very talented people over the years & I'm grateful for all the love #36YearsInBollywood," she added.

She later started a chat session with her fans on Twitter as a mark of celebration of her 36 years in Bollywood. "Like all other milestones celebrating this one too with you all. Thank you for being a part of my journey over the last #36YearsInBollywood. I'll be available here on Twitter for some time to chat with you guys. So let's do this... #AskMD," she tweeted.

The full video of Madhuri's reactions to the scene from her debut flick 'Abodh' has been shared on her YouTube account. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast

Lebanons prime minister announced his governments resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.The Aug. 4 detonation at a port warehouse of more t...

Health worker 'slaps' woman patient in hospital; probe on

A coronavirus positive woman undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra was allegedly slapped by a health worker, her son claimed, prompting the district administration to order a probe. An official said on Monday a c...

Kerala CM seeks Centre's nod for using SDRF funds fully for COVID-19; Thanks PM for sending NDRF teams

Citing the double blow of COVID-19 and monsoon fury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday demanded that the states be allowed to use funds fully from the State Disaster Relief Fund SDRF for the fight against the pandemic, removing ...

Lebanon government resigns after deadly Beirut blast

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Monday the resignation of his government after a powerful Beirut port explosion sparked public uproar against the countrys leaders.Diab, in a televised speech, said the detonation of highly-e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020