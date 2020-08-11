Left Menu
Ramesh Taurani spoke to Sushant day before his death, says can't deduce a person's feelings on call

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: ANI

Producer Ramesh Taurani on Tuesday revealed that he and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, spoke to actor Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death, to discuss a film. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving his fans and industry colleagues shocked. Taurani took to Instagram and wrote that he spoke to the "Chhichhore" star on June 13 around 2:15 PM over a conference call, where Advani and the actor's manager were also looped in. "After exchanging pleasantries, Nikkhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes, we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday... "I'm not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a person's feeling over a professional phone call," the producer wrote. Taurani, head honcho of the production house Tips, said the call lasted approximately 15 minutes. The producer said the team was in "preliminary talks" after Rajput "liked the idea." Taurani, who has backed films like the "Race" franchise and "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" , appealed to people to stop speculating regarding the actor's death. "Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. "And request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he is resting in peace. Thank you," he added. Rajput's untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

Over a month after the the actor's death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting the suicide. On Monday, Chakraborty, 28, told the Supreme Court that Sushant's death case has been blown out of proportion as elections were due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to "constant sensationalisation" causing her "extreme trauma". Chakraborty also submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the apex court she should not be made "scapegoat of political agendas" in the case, and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "reported" to be responsible for registration of the FIR in Patna against her. The CBI has taken over the probe after the Centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

