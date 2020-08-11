FX's 'Fargo' S4 to debut on Sept 27

The fourth season of FX's critically-acclaimed series "Fargo" will premiere on September 27. Actor Chris Rock is headlining the season four of the anthology crime series created by Noah Hawley.

According to Deadline, the first two episodes of the new season will air back-to-back with the remaining nine episodes airing weekly afterwards. Production on the fourth installment is scheduled to resume later this month.

The fourth season was originally scheduled to come out in April, but was delayed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Set in 1950s Kansas City, Missouri, the story follows two crime syndicates as they vie for control. It will also feature Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Timothy Olyphant. "Fargo" is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.