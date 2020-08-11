Left Menu
Development News Edition

I believe in repeating clothes: Bhumi Pednekar rooting for sustainability for climate conservation

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is at the forefront regarding climate conservation, is batting for sustainability as she says it's vital for climate protection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:09 IST
I believe in repeating clothes: Bhumi Pednekar rooting for sustainability for climate conservation
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is at the forefront regarding climate conservation, is batting for sustainability as she says it's vital for climate protection. She has been trying to advocate positive social messages through her movies as well as her nature protection initiative 'Climate Warrior.'

Now, taking cues from her personal experience, the star said she believes in repeating clothes, and has strictly started seeing how climate-conscious the brand is before she tries on new clothes. "I believe in repeating clothes. I repeat clothes all the time. I don't think that people might see me wearing the same clothes because as an actress you are told to always wear different and new outfits but, honestly, I don't care. There are so many businesses that I have come across where people are renting clothes! I love the idea! It's genius!" the 'Bala' actor said.

She added: "Even personally, between me and my sister, our wardrobe is pretty much one. We share clothes. We keep repeating clothes and we have no problem with that! In the last 2 years, I have consciously started seeing how climate-conscious the brand is before I wear them. Today, we have enough options for such brands." The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor also feels that many brands have started shifting towards the concept of sustainability in a big way.

'All your high fashion brands, luxury brands all slowly and steady turning towards sustainability. I really hope that the process happens a lot faster because as a consumer you will consume what is given to you. Unfortunately, with recycled and up-cycled fashion, the price difference is a lot and it's not affordable to everybody," she noted. The actor is also making the best possible use of her social media platforms to "raise awareness at every level possible" for as she says, "climate change is real and climate change is here."

Through her breakthrough step, the actor also took steps to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature. The campaign was taken up by many actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and others where they explained the 'one wish they have for the earth.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ending woes of saffron growers, Rs 37 crores spice park opens in J-K's Pampore

The first high-tech Spice Park is ready for the saffron growers of Jammu and Kashmir. The purpose of this park built in Pampore district is to increase the quality and quantity of saffron production and solve the grievances of the growers i...

'Dream destination' cafes offer taste of paradise in blockaded Gaza strip

Mediterranean waves crash below patrons snacking on freshly-caught fish at the Maldive Gaza cafe, offering a glimpse of paradise to Palestinians confined to the blockaded strip.The new three-storey restaurant, protruding 15 metres over the ...

Australian BP worker fired for Hitler memes wins $143,000 compensation

An employee of BP Plcs Australian refinery who was fired last year for mocking management online using a well-known meme of Adolf Hitler has been awarded more than A200,000 143,100 in compensation. BP fired technician Scott Tracey from its ...

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020