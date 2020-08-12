'Lemon Tree' singer Trini Lopez dies of COVID-19 complications

Left Menu
Singer Trini Lopez, popularly known for his songs like 'Lemon Tree', 'If I Had a Hammer' and others died on Tuesday (local time) due to COVID-19 complications. He was 83.

12-08-2020
Late singer Trini Lopez. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Trini Lopez, popularly known for his songs like 'Lemon Tree', 'If I Had a Hammer' and others died on Tuesday (local time) due to COVID-19 complications. He was 83. The news was confirmed by his songwriting and business partner Joe Chavira to The Hollywood Reporter, saying Lopez died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Palm Springs.

The singer, who was also was a guitarist had a strong imprint of his in the 1960s, having a slew of his songs under his list. He also appeared in the classic war movie 'The Dirty Dozen'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his rendition of 'If I Had a Hammer' written by Pete Seeger and Lee Hays, reached No. 3 on the Billboard charts in 1965, while his Lopez' version of 'Lemon Tree' written by Will Holt, reached No. 20 in 1965.

His other popular tunes included 'Kansas City', 'Michael', 'I'm Comin' Home, Cindy', 'Sally Was a Good Old Girl', among others. (ANI)

