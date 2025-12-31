Gold and Silver Soar: Precious Metals Redefine 2025 Market Dynamics

2025 marks a significant year for gold and silver as they outshine all asset classes globally. Despite turbulent economic conditions caused by political instability and unstable tariff policies, these precious metals have delivered exceptional returns, reshaping market dynamics.

Silver prices skyrocketed by more than 169% and gold rose over 76% through the year, cementing their status as anchor investment assets. Domestically, gold hit an all-time high, while silver reached unprecedented peaks. This rally, initially driven by the US Federal Reserve's policy easing, gained momentum from President Trump's tariff rhetoric and a global supply crunch.

Central banks, including India and China, bolstered their bullion reserves, strengthening the rally. As gold and silver enter 2026, demand patterns indicate a shift towards investment, with bars and coins gaining traction. Analysts foresee healthy pauses in the rally, supported by strategic factors, with prices continuing to surge into the future.

