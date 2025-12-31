Unseasonal Warmth Amid Snowstruck Kashmir: A Winter Paradox

In an unusual turn of events, Kashmir's higher reaches are covered in fresh snowfall, while the region simultaneously experiences an unseasonably warm winter. The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate precipitation in most areas for the next 24 hours.

Despite Chilla-e-Kalan's 40-day period, traditionally marking extreme cold, night temperatures are notably above the seasonal mean, settling above freezing in several locations. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius, nearly 5 degrees above the norm.

North Kashmir areas such as Gurez, Gulmarg, and Macchil have reported fresh snowfall, with temperatures in Gulmarg dropping to minus 3 degrees Celsius. The shift in typical weather patterns suggests an evolving climate narrative in the valley this winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)