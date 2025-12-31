Left Menu

Unseasonal Warmth Amid Snowstruck Kashmir: A Winter Paradox

Kashmir witnesses fresh snowfall across its higher reaches, yet experiences unusually warm temperatures, with the MeT department predicting continued light to moderate precipitation. Despite the ongoing 'Chilla-e-Kalan' cold period, temperatures remain above average, contributing to an atypical winter climate across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unusual turn of events, Kashmir's higher reaches are covered in fresh snowfall, while the region simultaneously experiences an unseasonably warm winter. The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate precipitation in most areas for the next 24 hours.

Despite Chilla-e-Kalan's 40-day period, traditionally marking extreme cold, night temperatures are notably above the seasonal mean, settling above freezing in several locations. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius, nearly 5 degrees above the norm.

North Kashmir areas such as Gurez, Gulmarg, and Macchil have reported fresh snowfall, with temperatures in Gulmarg dropping to minus 3 degrees Celsius. The shift in typical weather patterns suggests an evolving climate narrative in the valley this winter.

