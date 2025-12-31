Left Menu

Urban Square Galleria: A New Hub for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment in Alwar

Urban Square Galleria, a flagship retail destination by Trehan Group, is now fully operational in Alwar, Rajasthan. It features a mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, with the newly opened Miraj Cinemas drawing significant crowds. The mall contributes to the local economy and enhances the region's lifestyle offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:48 IST
Trehan Group's Urban Square Galleria Becomes Alwar's Premier Lifestyle & Entertainment Destination . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], December 31: The Trehan Group's prominent retail project, Urban Square Galleria, has officially begun full-scale operations in Alwar. This development marks an important milestone in Alwar's retail and lifestyle scene, establishing the mall as a central venue for shopping, dining, and entertainment, attracting visitors from Alwar and neighboring areas.

The mall's appeal has been further enhanced by the recent launch of Miraj Cinemas, which has quickly become a popular attraction, drawing movie enthusiasts and boosting foot traffic significantly. Urban Square Galleria, with its comprehensive brand offerings, provides an exceptional retail experience for various consumer needs, spanning fashion, electronics, and everyday essentials.

A vibrant food court adds to the mall's allure, presenting a diverse array of culinary options for visitors. This blend of retail, food, and entertainment underscores the mall's role as a social gathering spot. Mr. Saransh Trehan, Managing Director of Trehan Group, expressed satisfaction with the favorable community response, highlighting the mall's role in enhancing local living standards and economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

