Amit Shah Rallies BJP's West Bengal Unit for Crucial Assembly Polls

In a push to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a significant meeting in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Key figures like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari attended, where discussions likely centered on campaign strategies and candidate selections.

Shah, regarded as BJP's chief strategist, has signaled that issues like infiltration and corruption will dominate the party's campaign against Mamata Banerjee's government.