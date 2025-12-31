Left Menu

Amit Shah Rallies BJP's West Bengal Unit for Crucial Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with BJP representatives in West Bengal, discussing the campaign for upcoming assembly polls. Former state president Dilip Ghosh was also present, suggesting renewed activity. Shah emphasized infiltration and corruption as key campaign issues, with the party preparing to challenge Mamata Banerjee's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a significant meeting in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Key figures like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari attended, where discussions likely centered on campaign strategies and candidate selections.

Shah, regarded as BJP's chief strategist, has signaled that issues like infiltration and corruption will dominate the party's campaign against Mamata Banerjee's government.

