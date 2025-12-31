Chitrangda Singh's Journey: Reflecting on Choices and Moving Forward

In an insightful interview, Chitrangda Singh candidly discussed the missed opportunities and pivotal moments that have shaped her career. She recalls being offered significant films like 'Gangster' and 'Tanu Weds Manu,' but circumstances led her to decline these roles. Singh recognizes these missteps as part of a broader learning journey, stating, "You live and learn."

The actress, now starring in 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders,' credited her career lulls with contributing to personal growth and emotional intelligence. Singh expressed appreciation for directors like Sudhir Mishra and Honey Trehan, whom she credits with fostering her craft. Her collaborations with Mishra have profoundly impacted her acting approach, emphasizing the power of minimalism.

Looking ahead, Singh is set to star in 'Battle of Galwan' alongside Salman Khan and plans to produce a biopic. With a focus on meaningful projects, she embraces the lessons learned over the years, noting the importance of understanding both professional and personal priorities to achieve fulfillment.

(With inputs from agencies.)