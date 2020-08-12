Left Menu
Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch likely to be seen as a villain or cop

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:28 IST
Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch likely to be seen as a villain or cop
The announcement of Benedict Cumberbatch's addition in Now You See Me 3 was made long time back, but his character’s name is not disclosed. Image Credit: Facebook / Benedict Cumberbatch

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen? The future of is movie is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production.

Now You See Me 3 is always in fans' minds despite the scarcity of recent updates on its production. Jon Feltheimer announced that they had indeed 'already started early planning' for the third movie.

The making of Now You See Me 3 was badly suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the movie and television projects were put on hold for indefinite time.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made long time back, but his character's name is not disclosed. Based on many sources, we have come to know that the upcoming film will focus on a new style of robbery and this angle will surely require some new faces and Benedict Cumberbatch is one of them. He may be seen as an antagonist, a cop or investigator in the movie.

The returning actors in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Isla Fisher will reprise her role as Henley in Now You See Me 3. Since the previous movie, Dylan has a deeper connection with Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman). Thus, his appearance in the movie is highly expected.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

