Virgin River Season 2: Synopsis, new faces’ names revealed, Season 3 confirmed

When will Virgin River Season 2 premiere? Fans will be happy to learn that Netflix has already confirmed Virgin River Season 2 and it is likely to be aired in 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

Netflix has confirmed Virgin River will return for Season 2, but it has not announced the specific release date. The second season will be consisting of 10 episodes. It will be similar to Season 1 and based on the Harlequin book series.

Fans will be surprised to know that Virgin River Season 3 will also be returning. Netflix has renewed the third season ahead of its scheduled second season summer 2020 (unannounced) release date.

Most of the faces in Virgin River Season 2 will be the same. The actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

The filming for Virgin River Season 2 wrapped earlier this year. It took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. "It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It's beyond anything I could have imagined. I've been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new 'Virgin River' adventure with your favourite characters," Robyn Carr, the author behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

In March 2020, Virgin River's official Instagram account that the Canadian actor Marco Grazzini will play the role of Mike. Even the beautiful Canadian actress, Melinda Dahl will be seen playing the role of Staci, Melinda's sister-in-law. The imminent season will see plenty of new faces such as Carmel Amit as Jamie, Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Donald Heng as George, Steve Bacic as Wes, Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan and Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh.

Here's the official synopsis of Virgin River Season 2 – Centers around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 starts filming in Denmark, what can happen to Tatiana, Alicia & Professor