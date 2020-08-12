Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5 starts filming in Denmark, what can happen to Tatiana, Alicia & Professor

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:24 IST
The viewers of Money Heist will remember after watching Season 5 how Tatiana was first as Berlin’s fiancé in a number of flashbacks. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is undeniably of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale. But we need to wait for a few months as Money Heist Season 4 was on air on April 3, 2020.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 is logical as its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the movie and television projects were put on hold for indefinite time.

Netflix took to Twitter on July 31 to announce that Money Heist (aka La casa de papel) will end with Season 5. Fans are not happy after knowing that Money Heist will not be renewed for Season 6.

Good news for fans is that Money Heist Season 5 has commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark, Express noted. However, Tatiana's role in the final outing is still shrouded in mystery.

The viewers of Money Heist will remember after watching Season 5 how Tatiana was first as Berlin's fiancé in a number of flashbacks. She was revealed to be a musician as well as a talented thief herself in these scenes. Many people have spotted Diana Gomez during the filming of Money Heist Season 5. She with others was seen on a boat in Denmark.

Another good news is that The Professor will be alive in Money Heist Season 5. Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor, recently took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture of himself wearing the signature glasses of his popular character.

His shared picture on Instagram showed that the actor and the entire team members are abiding by new guidelines set by the government to arrest the spreading of coronavirus.

I'm back. The Professor is back. @netflixes @netflix @vancouvermedia_

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected to see the death of Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) instead of The Professor. She already carried out some despicable crimes. She also severely tortured Rio using Nairobi's son Axel to shoot her. She was exposed and fired from the police department that led to her hunting down The Professor for taking revenge in Money Heist Season 4.

Money Heist Season 5 will be filmed in Denmark, Spain and Portugal. The final season will be consisting of 10 episodes. Currently, it is yet to get an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

