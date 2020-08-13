Haikyuu!! Season 5 is under discussion, why Season 4 part 2 is delaying

The anime enthusiasts need to wait for Haikyuu!! Season 5 as Season 4's part 2 is yet to be released. Season 4 part 1 was premiered on January 10, 2020.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Fans are ardently waiting for Season 4 part 2 as it was supposed to be released in July this year. But the Covid-19 pandemic across the world is the actual reason why Season 4 part 2 was not made and released in July.

The making of Haikyuu!! Season 4 (part 2) and 5 highly suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were put on hold for indefinite time.

It will be too early to discuss the official plot for Haikyuu!! Season 5 as Season 4 is yet to drop its finale. However, Kaito Ishikawa will be featured as Tobio Kageyama, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata and Yu Hayashi as Ryunosuke Tanaka. Moreover, Satoshi Hino will be seen as Daichi Sawamura along with Miyu Irino as Koshi Sugawara and Koki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters.

A music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi revealed to the Haikyuu!!! enthusiasts during the end of June this year that recording for the upcoming season has already been started. He also tweeted a photo of the composer Yuki Hayashi lying down on a coach.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 2 and Season 5 don't have official release dates. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

