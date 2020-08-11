One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

One Piece Chapter 988 is not going to be published this week. Thanks to Eiichiro Oda for releasing chapters 986 and 987 in two consecutive weeks. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent One Piece Chapter 988.

Many things are likely to happen in One Piece Chapter 988. Chapter 987 foreshadowed the battle between the Beast Pirates' captain and Oden's followers. It also led fans on the possible weakness of the strongest creature on the planet. The imminent Chapter 988 of One Piece is likely to reveal the weakness of Kaido.

We need to wait for the raw scans of One Piece Chapter 988 to be out. Yes, it will take some time as the chapter will not be released in this week. However, according to IBT, the imminent chapter will reveal to the fandom Kaido's weakness including his battle with the scabbards.

The viewers saw Kaido nostalgic in One Piece Chapter 987 while the scabbards were attacking him. The manga enthusiasts are unable to understand the reason why Kaido screamed for the first time.

The chapter was not clear about the reason why Kaido screamed for the first time, but it is possible that aside from the scabbards' attacks, it's the thought of Kozuki Oden almost defeating him that made him scream, IBT noted.

Many surprising things are likely to be seen in One Piece Chapter 988. One surprising thing the manga aficionados have noted that Oden was the first person to physically hurt Kaido. Fans are quite surprised to see a character, who is not even a Devil Fruit user, wounded the strongest creature over the planet.

One Piece Chapter 988 will be released on Sunday, August 23. Its raw scans will be released a few days earlier. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

