Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIFI to be held as per schedule in Nov: Goa CM; Cong opposes

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) would be held in the state in November this year as per schedule.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:16 IST
IIFI to be held as per schedule in Nov: Goa CM; Cong opposes

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) would be held in the state in November this year as per schedule. IFFI is held annually in the coastal state between November 20 and 28.

The state will be hosting IFFI 2020 as per schedule in the last week of November, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday. The opposition Congress, however, said it is not advisable to host IFFI in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the state government to reconsider its decision.

Role of @GovtofGoa is now reduced to Travel and Hospitality agent of @IFFIGoa. I demand @goacm must reconsider its decision on hosting of #IFFI2020," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Digambar Kamat tweeted. He also demanded a white paper from the government on the expenditure incurred on IFFI, and benefits received by the local film fraternity and tourism sector from the festival.

"CM @DrPramodPSawant has accepted that financial condition of the State is bad. The Covid Pandemic is not the time for hosting Festivals and Celebrations. With no Financial support from @MIB_India and @DFF_India, Goa ends up spending Rs 20-25 crores every year on the mega event.@INCGoa, Kamat said in another tweet. The festival is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals in association with the state government's Entertainment Society of Goa.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020