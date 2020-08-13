Kareena Kapoor treats fans with a glowing selfie a day after pregnancy announcement

A day after announcing about her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans with a glowing shoot-time selfie. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen slaying the minimal make-up look wearing just the eyeliner.

"Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies," she wrote in the caption. The 39-year-old actor is seen donning a pink and white coloured comfy kurta in the picture.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena and her star husband had announced that they are expecting their second child together. (ANI)