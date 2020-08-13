Kareena Kapoor treats fans with a glowing selfie a day after pregnancy announcement
A day after announcing about her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans with a glowing shoot-time selfie.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:18 IST
A day after announcing about her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans with a glowing shoot-time selfie. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen slaying the minimal make-up look wearing just the eyeliner.
"Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies," she wrote in the caption. The 39-year-old actor is seen donning a pink and white coloured comfy kurta in the picture.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena and her star husband had announced that they are expecting their second child together. (ANI)
