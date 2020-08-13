Sonu Sood to fly 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for liver transplant treatment
Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced he will arrange travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:59 IST
Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced he will arrange travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery. The actor, who has catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be flying 39 kids, between ages one to five, to the national capital for their medical treatment.
According to a press release, several underprivileged Filipino children suffering from a liver disease called biliary atresia haven't been able to travel to Delhi to have the surgery due to the pandemic. "Let's save these precious lives. Will get them to India in the next two days. Lining up for these 39 angels. Pack their bags," Sood, 47, said in a tweet. Earlier, the actor along with his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation. Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.
