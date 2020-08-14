Left Menu
We always love working together: David Arquette on reuniting with Courteney Cox

Arquette played Sheriff Dewey Riley alongside Cox’s Gale Weathers in the Wes Craven-directed original films and both the actors are set to reprise their roles in the new movie. They love the original series, and I think they want to do it justice,” he said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:56 IST
Actor David Arquette says he and his former wife, “Friends” star Courteney Cox, are looking forward to reunite for the upcoming “Scream” reboot. Arquette played Sheriff Dewey Riley alongside Cox’s Gale Weathers in the Wes Craven-directed original films and both the actors are set to reprise their roles in the new movie. After meeting on the set of 1996's “Scream “, the duo got married in 1999 and welcomed their daughter Coco in 2004. They separated in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2013. "Well, we co-parent. So, we're in touch quite a bit. It's great. But we always love working together. She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at. ... Co-starring's the easy part," Arquette told Entertainment Tonight.

Directing duo Radio Silence, comprising Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are helming the fifth movie in the franchise and Arquette said he wants the makers to be “true” to the characters. "I just want them to be true to the characters, that's all that really matters to me. True to Wes' vision and (writer) Kevin (Williamson's) vision. The filmmakers were fans of the original and it really inspired them. So, it's great to see that. “I mean, the more I've been in this business and where I'm at now, whenever you can combine something you love... there's something magical that happens. And these guys have that sort of approach to horror films. They love the original series, and I think they want to do it justice,” he said. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the last four films, is serving as the executive producer on the reboot. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick have penned the script.

