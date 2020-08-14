Left Menu
Vicky Kaushal reminisces assisting Anurag Kashyap in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Reminiscing the times when he used to work outside of the frames, actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday shared pictures from the sets of director Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in which he worked as Kashyap's assistant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:39 IST
Vicky Kaushal reminisces assisting Anurag Kashyap in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'
Actor Vicky Kaushal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing the times when he used to work outside of the frames, actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday shared pictures from the sets of director Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in which he worked as Kashyap's assistant. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to Instagram to share the pictures of himself from the sets of the film.

While one picture features him holding the clapperboard ahead of the shoot of a scene, the other one features him standing near a wall as a scene from the film is being shot. "Circa 2010- Jab hum frame se bahar khade hua karte thhey. #GangsOfWasseypur," he wrote in the caption.

Before making his debut with director Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Masaan,' Vicky assisted Anurag Kashyap in the two installments of 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' following which he made appearances in Kashyap's 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' and 'Bombay Velvet.' He was last seen in Karan Johar's horror film 'Bhoot- Part One: Th Haunted Ship' and will next be seen essaying the role of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham Singh.'(ANI)

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

