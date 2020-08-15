74th Independence Day: Priyanka Chopra remembers 'strong and fearless' women who made history

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday addressed and paid her respects to all those fearless women in history who have played their own unique role during the struggle for the country's independence. As the nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, 'The Sky is Pink' actor took a moment to signify the importance of the many warrior women who have made history with their contribution during the fight for freedom and further in making of our country.

The 38-year-old actor on Instagram shared a montage video, with stills, and videos of those wonderful women including Amrit Kaur, Aruna Asaf Ali, Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, Durgawati Devi, Kamala Nehru, Kanaklata Barua, Kasturba Gandhi, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kripalani and Uda Devi. "Vande Mataram, they were queens, they were warriors, they were revolutionaries, they were messengers, supporters and of course many a leader. India's freedom struggle gave birth to countless strong and fearless women. Each has played a unique part in the struggle and every one of them will remain etched forever in our hearts and our history," Chopra said in the background of the black-and-white video.

Earlier, many big names in the entertainment industry, from veteran actors Dharmendra Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to music maestro AR Rahman and others extended their warm wishes on the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)