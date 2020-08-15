Tig Notaro replacing Chris D'Elia on Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

Actor Tig Notaro has replaced embattled comedian Chris D'Elia on Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. In June, many women shared their stories on social media, alleging that D'Elia tried to engage with them sexually when some of them were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged encounters. Many also accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and attempting to solicit nude photos from them.

The actor-comic, however, dismissed all the allegations, insisting that all of his relationships have been "legal and consensual". According to Variety, Notaro, best known for starring in "Star Trek: Discovery" , will be shooting scenes to replace D'Elia in the film.

The reshoots will be a mix of actual filming as well as Notaro acting opposite a partner on green screen with CG mixed in. Headlined by Dave Bautista, "Army Of The Dead", the movie takes place during a zombie outbreak and centres on a band of military mercenaries who plan a heist on a Vegas casino. The film's cast also includes Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighofer, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.