Independence Day 2020: Bollywood thanks COVID-19 warriors, extend warm wishes

Film personalities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn on Saturday celebrated India's 74th Independence Day, urging their fellow countrymen to respect the sacrifices of the healthcare staff leading the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Film personalities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn on Saturday celebrated India's 74th Independence Day, urging their fellow countrymen to respect the sacrifices of the healthcare staff leading the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities took their social media handles to spread a message of peace and unitiy on the occasion. Bachchan, who recently recovered from coronavirus, paid tributes to the doctors and nurses in a post on Twitter.

"The true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity," Bachchan wrote. Akshay decided to use the moment to draw people's attention on the plight of vegetable and fruit vendors, who have been badly hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, let's come together for them, let's come #Together4India. Please help as much as you can... Just don't ignore, share the way YOU care. Jai Hind," Kumar wrote alongside a video message. Bollywood veteran Dharmendra posted a small video clip of popular song 'Kar Chale Hum Fida' from his 1964 war film "Haqeeqat".

"In the memory of those who died for the freedom of the country, in memory of those who died to protect our the country...15 August Happy INDEPENDENCE DAY," he wrote in the caption. Ajay, who played Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare in period actioner "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" posted, "On this 74th Independence Day, Tanhaji salutes each & every brave and unsung hero." Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a link to the patriotic song "Sare Jahan Se Acha" on Twitter with the message, "Wishing you all a very very happy Independence Day. Jai Hind." Priyanka Chopra Jonas asked her follows to remember and recognise the role played by women in India's freedom struggle.

"History is made when women take strides towards change. Happy #IndependenceDay #womeninhistory #changemakers," she said. Shraddha Kapoor also honoured the corona warriors on the occasion. "It's the relentless efforts of the frontline warriors that had made us believe that hope and humanity exist. This Independence Day is dedicated to them. Deepest gratitude and respect," she said.

South star Mahesh Babu said the Independence Day is a symbol of India's greatest victory. "The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind," he said. While actor Vidya Balan asked everyone to encourage the valuable treasure of Indian silk.

"On #IndependenceDay celebrate the unity in diversity of Indian Silks from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Encourage and embrace the treasure trove of Indian Silks," she said in a tweet with a photo of herself donning a saree. Sharing an adorable picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan holding the national flag, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls." Nimrat Kaur shared a photo of an old man standing in the rain and hoisting the national flag. "There's something inexplicably wondrous about a flag hoisting moment... when our tricolour's unfurled (in pounding rain here today), showering petals and smiles all across, shortly followed by our National Anthem. #HappyIndependence #JaiHind #ProudIndian," she wrote in the caption. "Liberty, Equality, Justice and Fraternity for All. Happy 74th Independence Day my India! Jai Hind," tweeted Dia Mirza.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi posted a message for her followers on Twitter which read, "Indian. Let that be your religion. Happy Independence Day." "Happy Independence Day to all my countrymen," she captioned the photo. Other celebrities who also marked the occasion included Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood and Vicky Kaushal.

