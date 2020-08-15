74th Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of an Indian flag made of vegetables

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday extended Independence Day greetings to his fans with an amazing picture of Indian national flag created with the help of vegetables. Bachchan who recently recovered from COVID-19, took to Instagram to share the picture where a vegetable vendor had created the tricolor flag using a saffron-colored carrot, a radish, and a ladyfinger.

The three vegetables are tied with a string and have been attached to a stick in order to make it look like the Indian flag, which had the blue coloured Ashok Chakra drawn on the white radish with a pen. "Swantrata Divas ki anek anek shubhkamnayeun. Bharat ka hriday, tirange se door nahi reh sakta, vo chaahe kisi bhi bhaav mei ho, ya mile. Jai Hind," he wrote in the caption.

India on Saturday celebrated its 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.