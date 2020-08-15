Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support: Hospital

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on Saturday. According to the statement from MGM Healthcare, the musician is stable and is being closely monitored by doctors for clinical parameters.

The 74-year-old singer was on Friday shifted to ICU after his health condition deteriorated. On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.