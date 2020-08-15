Sara Ali Khan gives tricolour twist to her childhood picture on Independence Day

Bollywood's chirpy beauty Sara Ali Khan on Saturday wished her fans on the occasion of 74th Independence Day with a tri-coloured childhood picture. The Pataudi scion who is quite popular on Instagram took to the platform to share the picture and expressed her love for India.

The picture which had a tricolor background features little Sara wearing a white coloured kurta-pajama and a matching scarf along with it. Raising the cuteness factor of the picture, Sara is seen donning a shy smile in the picture.

"Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian #jaihind," she wrote in the caption. India on Saturday celebrated its 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.