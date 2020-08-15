Left Menu
SRK extends Independence greetings to fans in his signature pose

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday expressed love for the nation with a picture of him striking his signature arms open pose.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:22 IST
The 'Baazigar' actor took to social media to share his picture where he is seen posing with his arms wide open with the tricolour in the background.

He complimented the post with a short note about the value that the country India stands for.

He complimented the post with a short note about the value that the country India stands for. "Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever," he wrote in the caption.

"We don't need any more guidelines for being a true Indian, then these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind," he added. India on Saturday celebrated its 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

