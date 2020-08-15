SRK extends Independence greetings to fans in his signature pose

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday expressed love for the nation with a picture of him striking his signature arms open pose. The 'Baazigar' actor took to social media to share his picture where he is seen posing with his arms wide open with the tricolour in the background.

He complimented the post with a short note about the value that the country India stands for. "Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever," he wrote in the caption.

"We don't need any more guidelines for being a true Indian, then these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind," he added. India on Saturday celebrated its 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)