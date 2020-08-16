Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Lucifer' still has '60 per cent' of its season 5 finale to shoot: Tom Ellis

Actor Tom Ellis has revealed the team of fantasy television series "Lucifer" is yet to film "60 per cent" of its season five finale. We still have 60 per cent of our season five finale to shoot," Ellis told the Indonesian magazine DA MAN.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:06 IST
'Lucifer' still has '60 per cent' of its season 5 finale to shoot: Tom Ellis
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / Lucifer

Actor Tom Ellis has revealed the team of fantasy television series "Lucifer" is yet to film "60 per cent" of its season five finale. "Lucifer" was renewed for a fifth and final season by Netflix and the streamer later added six episodes, increasing the final count to 16.

Ellis will be back as the eponymous fallen angel in the show based on the DC Comics character on August 21, when the first half of season five will drop on the streaming platform. Production on the second half of the final chapter was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were agonisingly close to wrapping but lockdown beat us. We still have 60 per cent of our season five finale to shoot," Ellis told the Indonesian magazine DA MAN. The 41-year-old actor was unsure when shooting would resume, but said the cameras would start rolling with all the safety precautions and protocol in place.

"With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it's going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day. "It's going to be challenging to say the least. We've had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive. Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces," Ellis added. Last season of the show ended with Lucifer back on the throne of Hell.

The series also stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside, and Rachael Harris..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

Vajpayee a 'widely accepted' leader with admirers across political spectrum: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations here and described him as a widely accepted leader. Speaki...

Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged - Al-Qabas newspaper

Kuwaits position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources. Israel and the UAE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020